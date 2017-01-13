Vigil held for landlord killed in Spring Valley shooting, leaving 3 dead

Comic-Con International, the annual celebration of the popular arts, is scheduled to conduct its annual preview night at the San Diego Convention Center Wednesday.
The horse rated as the best in the world will be in the stables at the Del Mar Racetrack when thoroughbred racing returns Wednesday for the 78th summer season.
It'll be partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday with morning fog along the coast and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms elsewhere in San Diego County in the afternoon.
A homeless man was in custody Tuesday on suspicion of attacking a police officer at a fast-food restaurant near Parkway Plaza mall, beating him into unconsciousness before being arrested during a combative face- off with other officers in the middle of an adjacent street.
A driver brings down power lines before crashing through a yard and nearly hitting a home in Lemon Grove.
House Republicans are moving next week to fund President Donald Trump's $1.6 billion request to begin construction of his oft-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
en homeless people filed a proposed federal class- action lawsuit Tuesday that challenges the city of San Diego's enforcement of its encroachment ordinance as unconstitutional.
The San Diego health front has been dealing with a serious viral outbreak and the Nurse Practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic have an important message about prevention.