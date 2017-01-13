Vigil held for landlord killed in Spring Valley shooting, leaving 3 dead

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (CBS 8/AP) - Tenants of a landlord killed in a triple-fatal shooting remembered him Saturday with a special candlelight vigil at their Spring Valley apartment complex.

On Friday afternoon, two men and a woman were shot to death in Spring Valley in what may have been a shootout or a murder-suicide.

Gunfire reports sent sheriff's deputies to an apartment in unincorporated Spring Valley.

Terry Andrada, 55, was found wounded just inside the three-bedroom unit. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead, according to sheriff's statement.

Tenants at the vigil said they were still in disbelief. They said their landlord Terry Andrada was "the nicest man", who always helped them.

"I just want people to remember him as Uncle Terry," said Chrystal Foote, a tenant of the complex. "He didn't care if you were late [with rent.] He didn't care if you owed him money."

Foote and others lit candles and set up white roses and Hawaiian leis next to photos of Andrada in his favorite red shirt.

Foote described Andrada as a father figure she had known since she was six years old. She was stunned to learn he was killed in a triple deadly shooting.



Around 1 p.m. on Friday, a witness, who called police said Andrada wanted a woman who was renting a room in his unit out, along with her boyfriend. That is when gunshots erupted killing both the woman and man; Andrada died after being transported to the hospital.

The man and woman were between 18 and 25 years of age. Their names and relationships have not been released.

Investigators say it's unclear whether the shooting was a murder-suicide but weapons were found in the home and no outside suspects are being sought.

"We have discovered weapons inside the house and we don't believe at this point if there is any evidence to say there was a suspect out there," said Lt. Ken Nelson of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

"He gave somebody a three-day notice, and unfortunately that did not turn out the way it was supposed to happen," Foote explained.

Another friend of Andrada's also said the landlord was having problems with a female tenant-roommate.

