EXCLUSIVE: Kerry Washington Opens Up About Filming 'Scandal' While Pregnant With Her Son: 'It's Always Fun!'

The America's Got Talent auditions are over and on Tuesday, the real competition began! A slew of singers, comedians, dancers, acrobats and entertainers who made it past the first stage of the season came back to try and wow the judges all over again.
Even when he's in the middle of hitting the waves, Hilary Duff's adorable son Luca has time to show some love for his mom!
When 9-year-old Angelica Hale first auditioned for America's Got Talent earlier this season, she blew the audience away with an astounding performance of Andra Day's "Rise Up," which earned her universal praise.
Amid the drama and the craziness of Monday night's episode of The Bachelorette, someone had to keep it 100 -- and this time, it wasn't Rachel Lindsay.
It's a good thing Drake's music career took off, because his teen drama days aren't paying much anymore.