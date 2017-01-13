Woman struck by taxicab downtown

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 52-year-old woman was struck by a turning taxi cab Friday and injured while attempting to cross a downtown street, police said.



The 58-year-old cabbie was turning from westbound B Street onto Sixth Avenue when his car struck the victim shortly before 6:30 a.m. The woman was in the crosswalk at the time, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.



The victim suffered an open fracture to her left ankle and abrasions to her knee, Martinez said.



It was not immediately clear whether the driver was cited in connection with the crash.