Peace Signs - the End of Your Identity?

After diving into the controversy around L.L. Bean and an Italian restaurant with a Harry Potter theme, James looks at a story citing peace signs in photos as a way for hackers to compromise your identity.
Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.
James asks Jamie Foxx what fans can expect from his return to stand-up comedy, and Jamie recalls his first meeting with Kanye West, which led to them recording "Slow Jamz."
James Corden wakes up Katy Perry and her dog Nugget to answer tough questions or eat nauseating foods like cow tongue and bird saliva.
James welcomes his guests Alison Brie, Seth Rogen and Will Arnett, and immediately realizes the four of them would make for an amazing, raunchy romantic comedy.
After talking to Edgar Wright about the process of writing out a chase scene for "Baby Driver, James asks Fred Armisen and Tituss Burgess how they would fare as getaway drivers.
As James starts a Dogs In Sunglasses bit, Jamie Foxx interrupts James wondering why he isn't doing any music and challenges James to a riff-off with a special appearance from Ansel Elgort and The Filharmonic.
James asks Seth Rogen about a recent bachelor party he attended and learned the group went into the Nevada desert to hang and connect with camels.
James asks Dean Norris about playing a law enforcement agent 35 times in his career and if it comes in handy whenever he's pulled over by the police (it does).
James asks Alison Brie about her recent nuptials with Dave Franco and the experience of watching him in a sex scene in a recent film, and the group breaks down the difference between comedy sex scenes and sexy sex scenes.
James invites Seth Rogen to join him on pizza deliveries around Los Angeles offering customers a choice: stick with their pizza or take whatever is in the mystery pizza box, which includes stunts with Dominic Cooper.
James gives a sneak peek of the upcoming Carpool Karaoke series on Apple Music with a preview of Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and the cast of "Girls Trip" doing some hardcore street marketing.