Padres give Solarte 2-year deal, agree with 4 others

San Diego Padres third baseman Yangervis Solarte (26) in the first inning during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Phoenix. San Diego Padres third baseman Yangervis Solarte (26) in the first inning during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Phoenix.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres have signed third baseman Yangervis Solarte to a two-year contract with club options for the 2019 and 2020 seasons, avoiding arbitration with him and three other players on Friday.

Solarte had a career season in 2016, hitting .286 with 15 home runs and 71 RBIs.

The Padres also agreed to terms with left-handed starter Christian Friedrich and relievers Brandon Maurer and Brad Hand.

Hand, a lefty, led the majors with a career-high 82 appearances. Maurer, a righty, set career highs in appearances (71), strikeouts (72) and saves (13).

Friedrich set career highs in nearly every pitching category in 2016, including starts (23), innings pitched (129.1) and strikeouts (100) while going 5-12 with a 4.80 ERA.

The team has not agreed to a deal with All-Star first baseman Wil Myers, who asked for $4 million in arbitration while the team offered $3.4 million.

