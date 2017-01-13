Charger fans with tattoo regret can get removal at discounts

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Former Chargers fans loved the team so much, they chose to show their team spirit by getting tattoos - a decision some people are now regretting.

At Skinny Beach, a tattoo removal laser clinic, the lobby was full Friday as people patiently waited to start the process of tattoo removal.

"We knew there would be a fair number of disappointing fans out there that may have tattoo regret," said Dr. Jennings Staley.

Dr. Jennings Staley is currently offering a deal (with some exceptions) - $100 for unlimited sessions to remove that San Diego bolt tattoo.

"We have a sophisticated laser here at Skinny Beach. A brand new Pico Second Laser that is able to get tattoo inks of all colors off in a much shorter amount of time. If they are not ready to drive up to L.A. and fight the traffic, maybe they want to remove the bolt," said Dr. Staley.

Black, dark blue or yellow ink can take longer to remove - six months to a year in some cases.

For some former Chargers fans, the hope is to have the ink removed before the team starts the season in its new home.

Since Thursday's news, online classified and auction sites have been flooded with Chargers memorabilia for sale.