'HTGAWM' Star Alfred Enoch Talks Wes' Shocking Death: 'There's Something to Be Tied Up'

These two! Kristen Bell rang in her 37th birthday on Tuesday with a precious message from her husband, Dax Shepard. RELATED: Kristen Bell's 'Veronica Mars' Co-Star Ryan Hansen Celebrates Her Birthday With a Cardboard Cutout Of Her The CHIPS star tweeted, "On this day, many moons ago, the great...
Following Aaron Carter's arrested in Habersham County, Georgia, on Saturday night, the long-standing rift between him and his older brother, Nick Carter, was ripped open even wider.
The royal tour continues! Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Prince George traveled from Warsaw, Poland to Berlin, Germany, on Wednesday morning.
Mommy's little men! Celine Dion stepped out in Paris, France, on Monday with her 6-year-old twins, Eddy and Nelson. WATCH: Celine Dion Slays All-White Couture Jumpsuit in France -- See Her Regal Look! The 49-year-old singer posed with her boys on the streets of Paris while on a family shoppin...
Caitlyn Jenner is putting late night hosts on blast! The 67-year-old former Olympian visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night where she called out Kimmel and other late night hosts for teasing her back when she was Bruce. "It had been hammered all over the media for the longest time. In fact...
Harry Styles shined on the red carpet at the premiere of his first film, Dunkirk, in New York City on Tuesday, and the English pop star marveled at the experience.
The America's Got Talent auditions are over and on Tuesday, the real competition began! A slew of singers, comedians, dancers, acrobats and entertainers who made it past the first stage of the season came back to try and wow the judges all over again.