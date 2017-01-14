Fundraiser to help dogs saved from meat trade - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fundraiser to help dogs saved from meat trade

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - County animal advocates on Friday held a fundraiser at Mission Brewery to help nearly a dozen rescued dogs from the illegal meat trade find forever homes in San Diego.

The dogs traveled more than 30-hours by plane from Thailand to San Diego after being rescued by Stacy Parmer's organization, The Barking Lot.

The Barking Lot worked with an organization in Thailand called, Soi Dog Foundation. The foundation provided the dogs with medical attention and socialized them, which is a requirement before they are allowed to travel to San Diego.

Rescuing each dog, however, is expensive - an estimated $250. An additional 15 dogs are expected to arrive in San Diego in ten days.

"There are tens of thousands of dogs coming out of that trade that need to get into adoptive homes. I'm grateful and honored we can have an impact on their lives and help them find wonderful homes and loving families," said Parmer.

An adoption fee has been dropped from $350 to $250. Many of the dogs grew up living on the streets of Thailand but are now housebroken and great for families.

The Barking Lot told CBS News 8 that they raised $3,000 in just the few hours of the event, which just about covers the transport fees for the next dozen dogs coming from Thailand on the 23rd.

The public can stop by the Barking Lot in El Cajon to take a look at the dogs, visit them and/ or adopt them.

