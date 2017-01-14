Man found dead in laundry room of Vista apartment complex

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man was found dead inside the laundry room of a Vista apartment complex Saturday morning, prompting sheriff's deputies to call in homicide detectives to take over the investigation.
A call came in at about 4:30 a.m., deputies investigated a report of a person down at 1515 Melrose Drive, according to Lt. Kenneth Nelson.
That's where they found a 32-year-old Hispanic man who had apparently died of trauma to his upper body.
Detectives have not released the victim's name or a possible motive, and there was no suspect information available, Nelson said.
Detectives asked anyone with information to call the homicide detail at (858) 974-2321, after hours at (858) 565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.
Deputies investigating homicide at Vista apartment complex. Man found dead in a laundry room. pic.twitter.com/JAe0G9g8le— Brandon Lewis (@BrandonCBS8) January 15, 2017
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
