Man found dead in laundry room of Vista apartment complex - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man found dead in laundry room of Vista apartment complex

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Brandon Lewis, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man was found dead inside the laundry room of a Vista apartment complex Saturday morning, prompting sheriff's deputies to call in homicide detectives to take over the investigation.
   
A call came in at about 4:30 a.m., deputies investigated a report of a person down at 1515 Melrose Drive, according to Lt. Kenneth Nelson.

That's where they found a 32-year-old Hispanic man who had apparently died of trauma to his upper body.
   
Detectives have not released the victim's name or a possible motive, and there was no suspect information available, Nelson said.
   
Detectives asked anyone with information to call the homicide detail at (858) 974-2321, after hours at (858) 565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.