Jennifer Holliday Pulls Out of Inauguration Concert, Apologizes to LGBT Community For 'Lapse in Judgement'

Paging Dr. Grey!
Welcome to American Horror Story, Lena Dunham!
Salt-N-Pepa's here! The GRAMMY-winning trio, best known for hit singles in the '80s and '90s, make a cameo in the season three premiere of WE tv's Growing Up Hip Hop.
Riley Curry had the best birthday party a 5-year-old could ask for!
Good news for all the home makeover fans out there!
Kate Middleton is a vision in red!
Bindi Irwin is paying tribute to her mom!
Ryan Reynolds really cares about his fans.
The Harry Potter saga continues!
Chris Hardwick is happy with what @midnight has accomplished.