Marchers brave cold, rain for MLK march in DC

Rainbow residents are upset with the huge increase in traffic which they are blaming on GPS apps like Waze that re-routes commuters off the busy Interstate-15 right into their rural neighborhood.
Self-driving cars are the wave of the future and they are on track to arrive quicker than one might think.
The San Diego Convention Center was packed with people as soon as it opened its doors for Comic-Con.
A Cardiff company that specializes in physical therapy for dogs is looking for a swimming pool to rent.
Wednesday night local firefighters were on their way up north to help battle an out of control wildfire burning near Yosemite National Park.
On opening day at the Del Mar Racetrack, you can always count on two things: big hats and beautiful horses.
A San Diego congresswoman said Wednesday a lawsuit filed against her and three colleagues for displaying rainbow flags outside their offices was "hateful" and "disheartening."
A transit employee came to the rescue of an El Cajon police officer who was assaulted earlier this week and now she is telling her story.