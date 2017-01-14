Power knocked out to over 7,000 customers throughout San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More than 4,000 San Diego Gas and Electric Company customers in several neighborhoods were without power throughout San Diego Saturday, according to the utility's web site.
The largest outage affected more than 3,600 customers near Mission Bay, Pacific Beach, and the Soledad Mountain and Bird Rock area in La Jolla. It began at about 7:30 a.m., according to the SDG&E web site.
The lights went out at about 8:30 a.m. for 174 customers in the Kearny Mesa, Scripps Ranch, Clairemont, Miramar, Mission Valley and Tierrasanta areas. And an unrelated failure hit 212 customers in El Cajon at about 9:30 a.m.
In the overnight hours, power went out for six accounts in Golden Hill shortly before 2 a.m.
SDG&E was assessing the outages to determine their causes and power was expected to be fully restored in the afternoon.
