Flames damage apartment complex in Morena

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Flames damaged an apartment Saturday in the Morena area of San Diego, authorities said.



It was reported at 5:20 p.m. in a second-story apartment at 6394 Caminito Luisito, said San Diego Fire Department Capt. Joseph Amador.



The first arriving units reported heavy smoke and flames were coming from the second-story apartment, Amador said.



It took firefighters 30 minutes to put out the flames, he said.



At least three adults were displaced by the fire, Amador said. No injuries were reported.