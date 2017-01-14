Rally raises awareness about human trafficking

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's a crime that targets some of the most vulnerable among us, our children.



Human trafficking is a big problem in San Diego and Saturday local leaders and groups gathered to raise awareness about the issue at the 4th annual Human Trafficking Awareness Rally in Balboa Park.

The troubling trade is the second largest criminal industry in San Diego, after drug trafficking and many of the victims are children.

The district attorney's office says parents need to know the warning signs in order to spot if their child is in danger.

CBS News 8's Kelly Hessedal attended the rally and has more on the warning signs experts say to look for.

If you suspect someone is a victim, contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center toll free, 24/7 hotline at 1-888-373-7888.