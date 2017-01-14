Sophia and Sistine Stallone Walk Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show -- See the Pics!

Getting down to Blue's jams! Blue Ivy Carter's grandma, Tina Knowles, and her cousin, Jules, are big fans of her new rap. WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Tina Knowles Reveals How Beyonce Is Adjusting to Twins, Calls Blue Ivy a 'Proud' Big Sister The two danced and sang along to the 5-year-old's new song "Bl...
Sam Winchester's getting wild! Supernatural star Jared Padalecki celebrated his 35th birthday on Wednesday's Comic-Con-themed episode of Conan, alongside his co-star Jensen Ackles. MORE: Jared Padalecki Pens Heartwarming Letter to His Children: 'You've Turned My World Upside Down' Ackles broug...
Just to race with Chyna! Nicki Minaj reunited with her longtime pal Blac Chyna on Wednesday night. The ladies posed together on Chyna's Snapchat wearing matching latex looks. MORE: Blac Chyna Says She's Done Romantically With Rob Kardashian After Scandal: There Is 'No Turning Back'
John McCain has a lot of people rooting for him! After the news broke on Wednesday that the 80-year-old senator has been diagnosed with brain cancer, celebrities and politicians alike took to social media to lend their support. WATCH: Ashton Kutcher Blows a Kiss to John McCain After Senator Say...
Harry Styles stopped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday, where he revealed his secret desire to host the iconic talk show.
Salt-N-Pepa's here! The GRAMMY-winning trio, best known for hit singles in the '80s and '90s, make a cameo in the season three premiere of WE tv's Growing Up Hip Hop.