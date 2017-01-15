Driver killed in Oceanside after driving off end of road - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Driver killed in Oceanside after driving off end of road

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A car went past the end of a road and flew 80 - 100 feet through the air before landing on a bike path below Highway 76 in Oceanside, killing the driver, police said Sunday. 
 
No details about the driver's identity have been released. 
 
Police said a witness reported hearing a crash at about 10:55 p.m. 
 
Saturday near the intersection of state Route 76 and Canyon Drive. They found a 2008 Honda Civic upside down and the driver dead inside, according to Oceanside Police Sgt. Richard Schickel. 
 
Investigators believe the car had been heading north on Canyon Drive, which ends at the intersection. It went through the signal without turning, hit a curb and concrete retaining wall and went airborne for about 80 to 100 feet before landing on a bike path north of the intersection and rolling over, he said. 
 
The cause of the crash had not yet been determined, according to Schickel. 
 
The Oceanside Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Team was conducting the investigation and asked anyone with information to call investigator David Paul at (760) 435-4431.

  • San Diego sightseers get up close with great white shark

    The water off our coastline is teeming with life and that includes one of the fiercest predators in the ocean - the great white shark. Some boaters got an up-close look at one of the sharks off Mission Bay. News 8's Marcella Lee reports on the incredible video.

     

  • Woman who killed teen in Tierrasanta hit-and-run sentenced to four years

    Thursday, July 20 2017 9:19 PM EDT2017-07-21 01:19:25 GMT

    A 20-year-old woman who had consumed alcohol before she struck and killed a teenage boy in Tierrasanta, then fled the scene, was sentenced Thursday to four years in state prison.

     

  • Did Issa push city of Vista to quash the protests?

    Thursday, July 20 2017 9:17 PM EDT2017-07-21 01:17:08 GMT

    Protesters gathering outside Representative Darrell Issa's office in Vista has become a weekly occurrence. But News 8 has obtained copies of a message left by the local congressman asking the City of Vista to take action against the demonstrators.

     

