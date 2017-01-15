Driver killed in Oceanside after driving off end of road

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A car went past the end of a road and flew 80 - 100 feet through the air before landing on a bike path below Highway 76 in Oceanside, killing the driver, police said Sunday.
No details about the driver's identity have been released.
Police said a witness reported hearing a crash at about 10:55 p.m.
Saturday near the intersection of state Route 76 and Canyon Drive. They found a 2008 Honda Civic upside down and the driver dead inside, according to Oceanside Police Sgt. Richard Schickel.
Investigators believe the car had been heading north on Canyon Drive, which ends at the intersection. It went through the signal without turning, hit a curb and concrete retaining wall and went airborne for about 80 to 100 feet before landing on a bike path north of the intersection and rolling over, he said.
The cause of the crash had not yet been determined, according to Schickel.
The Oceanside Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Team was conducting the investigation and asked anyone with information to call investigator David Paul at (760) 435-4431.
The water off our coastline is teeming with life and that includes one of the fiercest predators in the ocean - the great white shark. Some boaters got an up-close look at one of the sharks off Mission Bay. News 8's Marcella Lee reports on the incredible video.
A 20-year-old woman who had consumed alcohol before she struck and killed a teenage boy in Tierrasanta, then fled the scene, was sentenced Thursday to four years in state prison.
Protesters gathering outside Representative Darrell Issa's office in Vista has become a weekly occurrence. But News 8 has obtained copies of a message left by the local congressman asking the City of Vista to take action against the demonstrators.
O.J. Simpson was granted parole Thursday after more than eight years in prison for a Las Vegas hotel-room heist, successfully making his case for freedom in a nationally televised hearing that reflected America's enduring fascination with the former football star.
She's a tough stuntwoman and he's a real-life Iron Man. And they're hoping to take your breath away at a fun and free event Thursday night.
The man accused of attacking a police officer at a fast-food restaurant in El Cajon, beating him into unconsciousness before being arrested during a combative face- off with other officers in the middle of an adjacent street, pleaded not guilty Thursday.
Comic-Con International opened Thursday to Halle Barry chugging whisky, reminiscences from the cast of "Teen Wolf" and relatively light crowds in the San Diego Convention Center's major ballrooms.
Whether you love the one liners or you watch for the awkward situations, of which there are plenty, TruTV’s “Impractical Jokers” has guaranteed laughs every Thursday. Sal Vulcano, and show’s three other featured comedians, have brought their comedic talents to San Diego.
The man who sang "Land Down Under" first in 1981, Men At Work’s Colin Hay joined News 8 Morning Extra on Thursday to talk about his journey as a solo act, which has brought him to the Belly Up in Solana Beach this weekend.
Some San Diego-area firefighters were in Mariposa County Thursday helping to battle a wildfire that has burned more than 70,000 acres and destroyed 29 structures over the last few days.