San Diego honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with parade

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - The 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade was held Sunday in downtown San Diego.

This year's parade drew thousands who packed along harbor drive to see amazing floats and dance routines in honor of the civil rights legend.

"I'm here to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Day and what he did for our country," said parade attendee Gloria Smith.



Smith comes to the parade every year with her family, getting front-row seats to the show, she said the drums and dancing are her favorite parts.

"It's a wonderful feeling to see all different colors and nationalities - it's a beautiful event," Smith said.

With thousands of participants, the parade showcased law enforcement, educators and many local organizations.

Universities played songs and cheered and cultures around the globe were represented.

"We think it's important to remember the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.," said William Gillespie, preside of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, who sponsored the parade.



King's legacy will also be celebrated Monday with a breakfast held by the United African American Ministerial Action Council at the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation, and the 29th annual All People's Celebration at the Balboa Park Activity Center.



Church groups of varying faiths are also coming together for a day of service on Monday. Members of congregations around San Diego plan to clear brush and trash, plant vegetation and clean flower beds in the southwest side of Balboa Park.

Drill teams and marching bands take center stage at the 37th annual #MartinLutherKingJr Parade in San Diego held along Harbor Drive @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/bfs7dNJUwJ — Heather HOPE (@HopeCBS8) January 16, 2017

