Marine killed, second injured in training accident

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA (CBS 8) — One marine was killed and another was injured while conducting training aboard the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, CA on Friday, the US Marine Corps confirmed.  

The incident occurred at 5:05 p.m. during live-fire training. The Marines were conducting unit training in preparation for the start of Integrated Training Exercise 2-17, according to officials. 

The incident is under investigation and the names of the victims have been withheld pending next of kin notification. 

