San Diego Music Awards announce nominees for 2017 event

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Since 1991, the San Diego Music Awards have recognized the work of San Diego musicians in a variety of categories - and will do so again on March 21. For its 26th edition, the awards will be held in the music hall of House of Blues San Diego, according to organizers.

In addition to honoring award winners, the SDMAs also showcase San Diego bands with live performances throughout the show. This year's performers include reggae-pop group Hirie, psychedelic-rock band The Verigolds, and a special opening set by singer-songwriter Steph Johnson and the Voices of Our City Choir - a choir formed by Johnson and Nina Leilani (another local musician) "for people experiencing homelessness and those who support the cause."

The band Hirie are nominated in two categories and scheduled to perform at the San Diego Music Awards on March 21

The artists performing at the show represent the diversity of the local music scene and are also nominated for several San Diego Music Awards. Hirie are up both for Best World Music Album ("Wandering Soul") and Song of the Year ("Renegade.") The Verigolds are nominated for Best Indie/Alternative Album ("For Margaret"). And Steph Johnson is up for Best Jazz Album ("Music is Art") and Artist of the Year.



Nominees for the awards are determined by the San Diego Music Academy, which includes members of the local music community, music media, talent buyers and others. [A full list of nominees appears below.]

Voting for nominees in each of the genre categories is open to the public from Jan. 16 – Feb. 26 online. The album categories are voted on by members of the SD Music Academy only.

Steph Johnson (back row center) will perform with the Voices of Our City Choir for a special opening set to the awards show.

Proceeds from the event benefit the San Diego Music Foundation's Taylor Guitars for Schools program.

The San Diego Music Foundation states its mission is "to enrich San Diego’s diverse and creative music community through music education for youth, professional development for current and emerging industry professionals, live performances for the San Diego public, and recognition for San Diego artists of exceptional merit or service."

The 2017 San Diego Music Awards nominees are:

Best Singer-Songwriter

Nina Francis

Lady Rogo

Sierra West

Raelee Nikole

Savannah Philyaw

Tolan Shaw

Best Country or Americana

Berkley Hart

Brawley

Morgan Leigh Band

Nancarrow

Sara Petite

The Moves Collective

Best Jazz

Gilbert Castellanos

Ian Tordella

Joshua White

Patrick Yandall

Peter Sprague

Allison Adams Tucker

Best Blues

Chet & the Committee

Mercedes Moore

Michele Lundeen

Robin Henkel

Whitney Shay

Tomcat Courtney

Best Hip-Hop/Rap

Main Flow

Parker Edison

South Psycho Cide

Odessa Kane

Tall Can and Generik

Lyrical Groove

Best Indie/Alternative



Grizzly Business

Prayers

Big Bad Buffalo

Rob Crow's Gloomy Place

The Bassics

Wild Wild Wets

Best Pop

Birdy Bardot

Dani Bell & the Tarantist

Pony Death Ride

Normandie Wilson

KI

Sister Speak

Best Rock

Amerikan Bear

Black Market III

Dead Feather Moon

Roni Lee

The Farmers

Schizophonics

Best World Music

B-Side Players

Brogue Wave

Mariachi Garabaldi

Quel Bordel

Todo Mundo

Tribal Theory

Best New Artist

Casey Hensley Band

Elektric Voodoo

Hexa

Spitfire Torpedo

Skyterra

Spooky Cigarette

Artist of the Year

Andra Day

Gilbert Castellanos

Little Hurricane

Steph Johnson

The Redwoods Collective

Tribal Seeds

Best Live Performer

Jason Hanna & the Bullfighters

Joshua White

Rebecca Jade & the Cold Fact

Schizophonics

The Creepy Creeps

The Little Richards

Best Country or Americana Album

Country Rockin' Rebels - Ride Rebel Ride

Eve Selis - See Me with Your Heart

Shadowdogs - Tangerine

The Midnight Pine - self-titled

Trouble in the Wind - Lefty

Ypsitucky - New Old Lady

Best Jazz Album

Danny Green Trio - Altered Narratives

Lori Bell - Brooklyn Dreaming

Sue Palmer - The Thunderbird Sessions

Nathan Hubbard - Furiously Dreaming

Natural Sounds Trio – self-titled

Steph Johnson - Music is Art

Best Blues Album

Give Me Back My Wig Band - Big Wigs

John Meeks - On A Sea Darkly

The Fremonts – Alligator

Wayne Riker Brotherhood - Blues Convocation

The Holla Pointe - Down The Road A Piece

Chickenbone Slim - Gone

Best Hip Hop/Rap Album

Bloodstone - Street Ammunition

The Knee Highs - We Put The Function in Dysfunction

Vokab Kompany - In Good Company

Dre Cat - Californ-IPA

Gonjasufi – Callus

Def Shon - Hypebomb University

Best Indie/Alternative Album

Imagery Machine - self-titled

Le Chateau – Brutalism

Mrs. Magician – Bermuda

The Verigolds - For Margaret

The Dabbers - I Am Alien Now

Silent - A Century of Abuse

Best Pop or Rock Album

Bit Maps - You, Me and Dystopia

Daddy Issues - self-titled

Mittens - self-titled

The Donkeys - Midnight Palms

The Phantoms - self-titled

The Routine - Black Tropics

Best World Music Album

Doornob Collective - Standing Tall

Dubest - Live at the Belly Up Tavern

Fluid Foundation - self-titled

Hirie - Wandering Soul

Jet West - Wake Up

E.N. Young - Call On Me

Best Local Recording

Ass Pocket Whiskey Fellas - Second Pint

Authentic Sellout - Take Back the Streets

Euphoria Brass Band - Live & Loud

Soft Lions – XOXO

Sure Fire Soul Ensemble - Out on the Coast

The Sleepwalkers - Roots Rockin' with the Sleepwalkers

Song of the Year

blink-182 - She's Out of Her Mind

Hirie – Renegade

Little Hurricane - Bad Business

Switchfoot – Float

Pierce the Veil – Circles

Slightly Stoopid - Hold it Down

Album of the Year

Andra Day - Cheers to the Fall

blink-182 – California

Cattle Decapitation - The Anthropocene Extinction

P.O.D. - The Awakening

Pierce the Veil – Misadventures

Switchfoot - Where the Light Shines Through

For information and voting visit sandiegomusicawards.com.