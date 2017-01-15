San Diego Music Awards announce nominees for 2017 event

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Since 1991, the San Diego Music Awards have recognized the work of San Diego musicians in a variety of categories - and will do so again on March 21. For its 26th edition, the awards will be held in the music hall of House of Blues San Diego, according to organizers.
In addition to honoring award winners, the SDMAs also showcase San Diego bands with live performances throughout the show. This year's performers include reggae-pop group Hirie, psychedelic-rock band The Verigolds, and a special opening set by singer-songwriter Steph Johnson and the Voices of Our City Choir - a choir formed by Johnson and Nina Leilani (another local musician) "for people experiencing homelessness and those who support the cause."
The band Hirie are nominated in two categories and scheduled to perform at the San Diego Music Awards on March 21
The artists performing at the show represent the diversity of the local music scene and are also nominated for several San Diego Music Awards. Hirie are up both for Best World Music Album ("Wandering Soul") and Song of the Year ("Renegade.") The Verigolds are nominated for Best Indie/Alternative Album ("For Margaret"). And Steph Johnson is up for Best Jazz Album ("Music is Art") and Artist of the Year.
Nominees for the awards are determined by the San Diego Music Academy, which includes members of the local music community, music media, talent buyers and others. [A full list of nominees appears below.]
Voting for nominees in each of the genre categories is open to the public from Jan. 16 – Feb. 26 online. The album categories are voted on by members of the SD Music Academy only.
Steph Johnson (back row center) will perform with the Voices of Our City Choir for a special opening set to the awards show.
Proceeds from the event benefit the San Diego Music Foundation's Taylor Guitars for Schools program.
The San Diego Music Foundation states its mission is "to enrich San Diego’s diverse and creative music community through music education for youth, professional development for current and emerging industry professionals, live performances for the San Diego public, and recognition for San Diego artists of exceptional merit or service."
The 2017 San Diego Music Awards nominees are:
Best Singer-Songwriter
Nina Francis
Lady Rogo
Sierra West
Raelee Nikole
Savannah Philyaw
Tolan Shaw
Best Country or Americana
Berkley Hart
Brawley
Morgan Leigh Band
Nancarrow
Sara Petite
The Moves Collective
Best Jazz
Gilbert Castellanos
Ian Tordella
Joshua White
Patrick Yandall
Peter Sprague
Allison Adams Tucker
Best Blues
Chet & the Committee
Mercedes Moore
Michele Lundeen
Robin Henkel
Whitney Shay
Tomcat Courtney
Best Hip-Hop/Rap
Main Flow
Parker Edison
South Psycho Cide
Odessa Kane
Tall Can and Generik
Lyrical Groove
Best Indie/Alternative
Grizzly Business
Prayers
Big Bad Buffalo
Rob Crow's Gloomy Place
The Bassics
Wild Wild Wets
Best Pop
Birdy Bardot
Dani Bell & the Tarantist
Pony Death Ride
Normandie Wilson
KI
Sister Speak
Best Rock
Amerikan Bear
Black Market III
Dead Feather Moon
Roni Lee
The Farmers
Schizophonics
Best World Music
B-Side Players
Brogue Wave
Mariachi Garabaldi
Quel Bordel
Todo Mundo
Tribal Theory
Best New Artist
Casey Hensley Band
Elektric Voodoo
Hexa
Spitfire Torpedo
Skyterra
Spooky Cigarette
Artist of the Year
Andra Day
Gilbert Castellanos
Little Hurricane
Steph Johnson
The Redwoods Collective
Tribal Seeds
Best Live Performer
Jason Hanna & the Bullfighters
Joshua White
Rebecca Jade & the Cold Fact
Schizophonics
The Creepy Creeps
The Little Richards
Best Country or Americana Album
Country Rockin' Rebels - Ride Rebel Ride
Eve Selis - See Me with Your Heart
Shadowdogs - Tangerine
The Midnight Pine - self-titled
Trouble in the Wind - Lefty
Ypsitucky - New Old Lady
Best Jazz Album
Danny Green Trio - Altered Narratives
Lori Bell - Brooklyn Dreaming
Sue Palmer - The Thunderbird Sessions
Nathan Hubbard - Furiously Dreaming
Natural Sounds Trio – self-titled
Steph Johnson - Music is Art
Best Blues Album
Give Me Back My Wig Band - Big Wigs
John Meeks - On A Sea Darkly
The Fremonts – Alligator
Wayne Riker Brotherhood - Blues Convocation
The Holla Pointe - Down The Road A Piece
Chickenbone Slim - Gone
Best Hip Hop/Rap Album
Bloodstone - Street Ammunition
The Knee Highs - We Put The Function in Dysfunction
Vokab Kompany - In Good Company
Dre Cat - Californ-IPA
Gonjasufi – Callus
Def Shon - Hypebomb University
Best Indie/Alternative Album
Imagery Machine - self-titled
Le Chateau – Brutalism
Mrs. Magician – Bermuda
The Verigolds - For Margaret
The Dabbers - I Am Alien Now
Silent - A Century of Abuse
Best Pop or Rock Album
Bit Maps - You, Me and Dystopia
Daddy Issues - self-titled
Mittens - self-titled
The Donkeys - Midnight Palms
The Phantoms - self-titled
The Routine - Black Tropics
Best World Music Album
Doornob Collective - Standing Tall
Dubest - Live at the Belly Up Tavern
Fluid Foundation - self-titled
Hirie - Wandering Soul
Jet West - Wake Up
E.N. Young - Call On Me
Best Local Recording
Ass Pocket Whiskey Fellas - Second Pint
Authentic Sellout - Take Back the Streets
Euphoria Brass Band - Live & Loud
Soft Lions – XOXO
Sure Fire Soul Ensemble - Out on the Coast
The Sleepwalkers - Roots Rockin' with the Sleepwalkers
Song of the Year
blink-182 - She's Out of Her Mind
Hirie – Renegade
Little Hurricane - Bad Business
Switchfoot – Float
Pierce the Veil – Circles
Slightly Stoopid - Hold it Down
Album of the Year
Andra Day - Cheers to the Fall
blink-182 – California
Cattle Decapitation - The Anthropocene Extinction
P.O.D. - The Awakening
Pierce the Veil – Misadventures
Switchfoot - Where the Light Shines Through
For information and voting visit sandiegomusicawards.com.
