Three arrested in storage unit burglary

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Three people were taken into custody on Sunday afternoon, accused of breaking into a Pacific Beach storage unit.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. the 4500 block of Mission Bay Drive.

The victim told San Diego Police he went to check on his unit, and noticed some things were missing.

Officers say he then spotted his belongings in the back of a white ford pickup truck.

Police later caught up with that truck in La Jolla.

Two men and one woman were arrested.