Southbound lanes of Interstates 5 and 805 re-opened at San Ysidro Port of Entry

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - The San Ysidro Port of Entry re-opened Sunday night, after another protest against high gas prices in Mexico led to a brief shut down Sunday.

The southbound lanes of Interstates 5 and 805 were closed at about 4:30 p.m. in San Ysidro and traffic was being diverted to the Otay Mesa Port of Entry for motorists heading into Mexico, according to the California Department of Transportation.



It's the second time this weekend that traffic was at a standstill. The freeways were closed Saturday afternoon as well due to activity on the Mexico side of the border.



Demonstrators have protested the steep increase in gas prices in Mexico over the past couple of weeks, occasionally disrupting traffic at the Mexico ports of entry.