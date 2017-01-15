Southbound lanes of Interstates 5 and 805 re-opened at San Ysidro Port of Entry

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - The San Ysidro Port of Entry re-opened Sunday night, after another protest against high gas prices in Mexico led to a brief shut down Sunday.
The southbound lanes of Interstates 5 and 805 were closed at about 4:30 p.m. in San Ysidro and traffic was being diverted to the Otay Mesa Port of Entry for motorists heading into Mexico, according to the California Department of Transportation.
It's the second time this weekend that traffic was at a standstill. The freeways were closed Saturday afternoon as well due to activity on the Mexico side of the border.
Demonstrators have protested the steep increase in gas prices in Mexico over the past couple of weeks, occasionally disrupting traffic at the Mexico ports of entry.
After an El Cajon police officer was attacked, a good Samaritan stepped in to help save his life. Now, others are rallying behind the hero to repay her for her selfless actions.
Lighting strikes twice in Pacific Beach after two women were attacked on the very same street corner.
Hawaii is the first state to prepare the public for the possibility of a ballistic missile strike from North Korea.
The unemployment rate in San Diego County was 4.3 percent last month, up from a revised 3.6 percent in May but below the year-ago estimate of 4.9 percent, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.
Fresh off setting record ratings for HBO in its seventh season premiere last weekend, "Game of Thrones'' cast members will appear Friday at Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center.
A vehicle knocked over a fire hydrant at a large Mission Valley apartment complex Friday, causing a several-story-high geyser that flooded residences and garages on the property and displaced more than two dozen residents.
The crew of the USS Fitzgerald failed to take action in time to avoid a collision with a container ship that killed seven sailors, including two from San Diego County, according to multiple reports released Friday.