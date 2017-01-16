Investigation underway after body found on Pala Indian Reservation

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – A body was found on the Pala Indian Reservation and sheriff’s deputies were conducting an investigation Monday morning.

Homicide detectives said the victim was a 43-year-old woman and her body was found, with trauma, outside of a home in the 2900 block of Pala Mission Road. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots. During their investigation, authorities blocked off Pala Mission Road.

Sheriff's deputies said this may have started with some type of ongoing feud and initial reports revealed that the suspect could be a family member or someone known to the family. However, some family friends said that's not the case and added that the family is grieving the death.

Detectives say they aren't able to confirm that information but tell CBS News 8 there was a homicide on the Pala Indian Reservation - back in March.

"It's still way too early in this investigation to make any guesses as to what the motive was in this," said Lt. Ken Nelson of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department Homicide Unit. "There have been other homicides up here in this area within the past year. We will definitely take a look to see if this is tied to any of those or any other ongoing disputes on or off the reservation."

CBS News 8 also received additional reports that a suspect took off from tribal land in a black sedan, possibly driving westbound to Fallbrook. This information has yet to be confirmed.

Sheriff's deputies may have the suspect's identity, but have not released it yet.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine exactly how she died.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page often for updates as they become available.

