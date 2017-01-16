Driver crashes into El Cajon house after police pursuit

EL CAJON (CBS 8/CNS) - A wanted felon armed with a gun led sheriff's deputies on a brief pursuit in the East County Monday before crashing a sports car through a fence and into the side of a house, according to authorities.

Deputies were dispatched shortly before 5 a.m. to the 300 block of North First Street in unincorporated El Cajon on a report of a "suspicious person" armed with a handgun, according to sheriff's Sgt. Miguel Lopez.

The caller alleged that 26-year-old Josh Little showed him a gun, then loaded it into a newer-model red Chevrolet Camaro.

"When deputies arrived at the location, they saw a vehicle matching the suspect description leaving the area," Lopez said. "Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but Little fled. Within seconds, deputies lost sight of him, so they continued to check the area."



The deputies caught up with Little in the 1700 block of North Mollison Avenue, where he crashed the Camaro into a fence and into the side of home, according to Lopez.

The resident of the home, Tracy Gilbride, had just moved in and said she was thankful to be alive after the impact of the crash.

"It was the scariest thing I've ever gone through in my life," Gilbride said. She suffered a minor cut.

Little was not injured and was taken into custody without further incident and arrested on suspicion of felony evading and possession of narcotics and paraphernalia. A handgun cartridge, but no gun, was found in the car by deputies, according to Lopez, who said Little also was named in a "no bail" felony parole arrest warrant.

Firefighters requested that a building inspector be called to the scene due to the damage to the home.

El Cajon police were called about 7:45 a.m. by someone who reported finding a handgun near the area of Spinel Avenue and North Mollison Avenue, which was along the pursuit path, Lopez said. The handgun was the same caliber as the ammunition located inside Little's car, he said.