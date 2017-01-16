'Fifty Shades Darker' Star Jamie Dornan Isn't Interested in S&M: - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Fifty Shades Darker' Star Jamie Dornan Isn't Interested in S&M: 'It Doesn't Float My Boat'

Updated: Jan 16, 2017 2:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.