Nanny Who Allegedly Burned 3-Year-Old With Red-Hot Iron: 'It Was - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Nanny Who Allegedly Burned 3-Year-Old With Red-Hot Iron: 'It Was A Long Week and I Was Tired'

Updated: Jan 16, 2017 3:11 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.