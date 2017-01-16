Man rolls car down embankment in Del Mar, lands upside down

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — A man was injured Monday after rolling his car down an embankment and landing upside down in Del Mar Heights.

Police say the elderly driver was backing out of a steep private driveway when his car went down a hill, flipped over and landed 20 feet below on another driveway. The man became trapped when the car came to rest upside-down, according to fire officials.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department personnel responded to a medical aid call about 2:15 p.m. in the 16000 block of Nob Avenue, then immediately called for a vehicle rescue response, according to Capt. Joe Amador.



The driver's identity and the extent of his injuries were not immediately released by fire officials, but he was conscious when taken to a local trauma center, Amador said.



No one else was injured.