Fire department responds to fuel spill

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) — A fuel spill at an assisted living facility for seniors in Pacific Beach Monday afternoon triggered a hazardous materials

response and street closures in the area.

Firefighters said a fuel vendor over filled a generator tank by 200-gallons on Saturday.

Most of that was cleaned up right after it happened, but firefighters returned Monday to deal with leftover fuel in the drainage system.



Streets surrounding the building were blocked off, according to Officer John Buttle.



Firefighters said there is no explosive or environmental threat and no residents were evacuated.