MLK Day: Downtown march to keep his legacy alive

Fresh off setting record ratings in its seventh season premiere last weekend, HBO Friday thrilled "Game of Thrones" fans at Comic- Con International at the San Diego Convention Center with a 60-second trailer for upcoming episodes.
After an El Cajon police officer was attacked, a good Samaritan stepped in to help save his life. Now, others are rallying behind the hero to repay her for her selfless actions.
Lighting strikes twice in Pacific Beach after two women were attacked on the very same street corner.
Hawaii is the first state to prepare the public for the possibility of a ballistic missile strike from North Korea.
The unemployment rate in San Diego County was 4.3 percent last month, up from a revised 3.6 percent in May but below the year-ago estimate of 4.9 percent, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.
A vehicle knocked over a fire hydrant at a large Mission Valley apartment complex Friday, causing a several-story-high geyser that flooded residences and garages on the property and displaced more than two dozen residents.
The crew of the USS Fitzgerald failed to take action in time to avoid a collision with a container ship that killed seven sailors, including two from San Diego County, according to multiple reports released Friday.