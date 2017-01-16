Local moving companies refuse to help Chargers relocate to L.A.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Chargers are officially moving to Los Angeles, but transporting all their equipment may not be easy after a number of local moving companies joined forces and refuse to relocate the team.

"I hope nobody moves them, or I hope something happens that changes it all together," said Addison Sturdivant of Rhino Moving LLC, one local moving company refusing to help the team relocate.

"You hear San Diego, you hear San Diego Chargers, it's like one and the same you know. For them to turn their back on us, that's like the ultimate betrayal," Sturdivant said.

Banding a brotherhood of movers together, Ryan Charles of Hire-A-Helper created the web site with the support of nearly 30 other San Diego moving companies.

"It's going to be hard to get every mover in San Diego and Los Angeles on board with this but we're still trying," Charles said.

The organizer reached out to Los Angeles moving companies, writing on the site -"P.S. L.A. movers won't move you either, Sorry."

While the moving companies will not help relocate the team, there is one person they are willing to help move out of San Diego - Dean Spanos.

"I don't think any of these moving companies would have a problem moving Dean Spanos to Los Angeles," said Charles.

Insiders say Poway-based movers Corovan is slated to do the job since it has worked with the team for years.

Local movers just don't won't the Chargers to shut the door.

"A lot of people are feeling powerless right now - a lot of San Diegans and Chargers fans. I think this movement gives and them a way to like I said make one last stand and feel like they may have some power to stop this," said Charles.

The site has received over 16,000 shares and supports a petition titled "Keep the Chargers brand in San Diego."