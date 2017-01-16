Kanye West Soap Opera w/ Bryan Cranston, Jessica Biel & Giovanni - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kanye West Soap Opera w/ Bryan Cranston, Jessica Biel & Giovanni Ribisi

Posted: Updated:

James, Bryan Cranston and Giovanni Ribisi battle over Jessica Biel's heart in a soap opera scene containing dialogue only found in Kanye West songs (except for one flub, Bryan...).

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.