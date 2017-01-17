Three gas stations robbed at gunpoint in San Diego Monday night

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego Police are searching for a possible serial robber after three local gas stations were held up at gunpoint on Monday night.

The crimes took place in rapid fire sequence within minutes of each other - beginning just after 7:30 p.m.

The locations include: Golden Hill, Cortez Hill and Division Street, next to Interstate-5 in National City. The suspect was able to get away with cash in two of the three robberies.

At the first robbery, at the Shell gas station on Russ Boulevard and 25th Street, the suspect took off with the cash drawer and a Kit-Kat candy bar.

The second robbery took place at the 76 gas station on First Avenue and Cedar Street, but the suspect was not as successful. In this case, clerk outsmarted the suspect. "The clerk slammed the cash drawer shut and the suspect fled the scene," said Lt. Steve Behrendt with San Diego Police.

San Diego police described the suspect as a Hispanic male wearing red pants and a blue long sleeved shirt. By the time the suspect robbed the Shell gas station on Division Street, police believe he had changed clothes.

The suspect was reportedly wearing white pants and a dress shirt.

During the third robbery, he attempted to buy something and after the cashier pulled open the drawer, the suspect pointed a gun and grabbed the drawer and took off.

Robbery detectives reviewing surveillance video said the Hispanic male is unshaven, in his late 30's or early 40's with short hair and a medium to muscular build.

The suspect is believed to have fled in a late 1990's Ford Ranger extra cab, forest green with a left tail light out.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.