'Hidden Figures' Stars Octavia Spencer & Taraji P. Henson Share the Love After Another Big Box Office Weekend

Marvel's The Defenders dropped an early Christmas present at Comic-Con on Friday evening, debuting the very first episode of the anticipated team-up series to the lucky attendees in Hall H.
Chester Bennington was found dead at the age of 41 from an apparent suicide on Thursday. The Linkin Park frontman's passing came as a surprise to many, but another death that also shocked the music world was that of rocker Chris Cornell.
Louis Tomlinson admits his late mother, Johannah Deakin, had one final wish -- that he make peace with his former One Direction bandmate, Zayn Malik.