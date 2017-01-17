Police make arrest in series of armed robberies

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - A man suspected of robbing three gas stations in Golden Hill, Cortez and Shelltown at gunpoint in just over 90 minutes was later arrested in National City, San Diego police said Tuesday.



The first robbery was reported shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Shell station at the corner of F and 25th streets. The suspect allegedly pulled a gun on an employee and fled after receiving an undisclosed amount of money, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.



Shortly after 8 p.m., a similar hold-up occurred at a 76 gas station at 1666 First Ave. in the Cortez area, Buttle said.



The last in the string of robberies happened shortly after 9 p.m. at another Shell station on Division Street in the Shelltown area.



All three victims gave a similar description of the suspect -- a roughly 5-foot-7 thin Hispanic man in his late 30s to early 40s wearing a black shirt and red pants, according to the officer.

Surveillance video led police to the getaway vehicle in the 400 block of 30th street, where border patrol agents were doing an unrelated investigation.

"Our detective was able to do some follow up and make contact with the suspects from the robbery. They were immediately recognized and taken into custody, Lt. Steve Behrendt, SDPD said.



National City police arrested someone matching the description shortly before midnight and subsequently turned him over to San Diego police, Buttle said. The suspect's name was not immediately available.

The other four suspects were taken into Border Patrol custody for unknown reasons.

