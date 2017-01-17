Steve Harvey Breaks Silence After Trump Meeting Recoil: 'I Didn't Expect The Backlash To Be So Fierce'

A 10-year-old Florida boy was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing a car for the fourth time in the past six weeks, police said.
An 18-year-old Ohio cheerleader was charged after the remains of her newborn baby were discovered buried in her backyard, according to reports.
Heart patient Ari Shultz, who went viral earlier this year as his parents documented his journey, has died.
Hollywood actor John Heard, who was best known for his roles in “Home Alone” and “Gladiator” has died at 72.
Hiking the Appalachian Trail might seem like an impossible feat for many, but this Massachusetts man has no doubt he can conquer the climb, even with his ALS diagnosis.
A Florida man was arrested this week after cops say he stabbed a dog for always taking his girlfriend's side in arguments.
A Michigan man who stabbed his 5-year-old stepdaughter to death and then burned her body will spend the rest of his life in prison, a judge ruled Friday.