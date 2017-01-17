The Cookie Business: Girls prep for sales season - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The Cookie Business: Girls prep for sales season

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Girl Scouts are prepping for cookie season!
     
When you buy a box, you're doing far more than just treating yourself, you help fund trips, camps and more for local troops. 
   
CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs is live in Rancho Bernardo showing us how they're perfecting the sale.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs with the Girls Scouts in Rancho Bernardo.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.