Police identify landlord as killer in Spring Valley double murder-suicide

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - The shooting deaths of two men and a woman at an apartment complex near Sweetwater Lane Community Park last week were a double murder and a suicide, a sheriff's official confirmed Tuesday.



Deputies responding to reports of gunfire in the 1100 block of Jamacha Lane in Spring Valley shortly after 1 p.m. Friday arrived to find Terrence Andrada, 55, just inside the front door of a rental residence in the neighborhood, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, Lt. Kenn Nelson said.



Medics took Andrada to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



Inside the apartment, patrol personnel discovered the bodies of Jamal Richardson, 23, and 34-year-old Tomomi Takahashi-Demetruk. Both had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined Andrada, the landlord of the complex, killed Richardson and Takahashi-Demetruk before turning the gun on himself, Nelson said.



Investigators are trying to determine exactly what kind of relationship the three had and have disclosed no suspected motive for the shootings.