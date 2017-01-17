Police identify man found slain in Vista laundry room

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities released the name Tuesday of a man found slain in the laundry room at a North County apartment complex.



Miguel Alejandro Ruiz, 30, was discovered dead with traumatic injuries to his upper body in the 1500 block of Melrose Drive in Vista shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday.



The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the fatality a homicide. The remainder of the autopsy results, including Ruiz's cause of death, has been sealed, sheriff's Lt. Kenn Nelson said.



Authorities have disclosed no suspected motive for the slaying and have announced no arrests in the case.

