EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian Is Not Hooking Up With Justin Bieber or Dating Scott Disick, Source Says

The Flash and Arrow teams had a lot to explain when they took the stage at Comic-Con on Saturday afternoon, with both shows having ended their most recent seasons on massive cliffhangers.
Evan Rachel Wood was brought to tears while explaining the "transformative" way that Westworld changed her life and helped her work through "trauma" during a panel for the HBO series at Comic-Con in San Diego, California, on Saturday.
The CW's slate of DC Comics shows is expanding once again this fall, with the introduction of Black Lightning, but Cress Williams and his super family aren't the only new faces in town!
Daniel Stern penned a heartfelt message to his Home Alone co-star, John Heard, who died on Friday at the age of 71.