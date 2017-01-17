Dumanis will not seek re-election in 2018

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Longtime San Diego County District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis said Tuesday she will not seek re-election to a fifth term in 2018.

Dumanis, 65, who has been the county's top prosecutor for 14 years, informed her staff of the decision in an email Tuesday morning.

"This decision was not an easy one to make, but I believe it's the right one," Dumanis wrote. "Part of being an effective leader is recognizing the moment when an organization might benefit from change and can be propelled forward by a fresh perspective."

In October, Dumanis said she would support Chief Deputy District Attorney Summer Stephan if Stephan wanted the job, but Dumanis wouldn't say whether she had handpicked Stephan or anyone else to replace her.

"The San Diego County District Attorney's Office is on solid footing," Dumanis wrote in her email. "We're working extremely well together in the pursuit of justice at every level. I'm confident in the office's stability and its ongoing ability to protect public safety."

