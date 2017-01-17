Dumanis will not seek re-election in 2018

Cal Fire firefighters are working to knock down a vegetation fire, dubbed the Lost Fire, off Lost Valley Road near Warner Springs.
Signs warning of shark in the area of Silver Strand State Beach have been posted following a report of a shark sighting Saturday morning.
A ticket with five numbers in Friday's drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery, but missing the Mega number, was sold at a CVS pharmacy in Chula Vista and is worth $1,502,885.
Pop Culture Hero Coalition created the first-ever outreach against bullying at a Comic-Con in 2013, and has since participated in over 30 conventions. The group is hosting an anti-bullying panel at Comic-Con Day 3 from 2 to 3 p.m. in Room 28DE.
A young father detained by immigration officials and facing deportation was freed Friday, and a protest planned for Fallbrook Saturday will instead be turned into a celebration, community leaders said.
Civil rights leader John Lewis led a march through Comic-Con on Saturday. About 1,000 people joined the Georgia Democrat on a march through the crowded San Diego Convention Center following a panel discussion of about his trilogy of graphic novels, "March."
Politicians will join celebrities at Comic-Con International Saturday in San Diego as the annual celebration of the popular arts enters its third day at the convention center.