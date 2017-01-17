San Diegan thrilled to get tickets to Inauguration Day ceremony

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — When Donald Trump is sworn in as president, local man De Lee's goal is to be front and center.



"This is an opportunity of a lifetime for me," Lee said.



Lee has been up and down the California coast, and to several other states campaigning for Trump.

When Trump won, he said he just had to get tickets, so he called in a favor to a local lawmaker.

"Duncan Hunter and I are old military friends," Lee said. "I was three classes ahead of him in artillery school."

Lee said he is heading up several days early and said the days before the Inauguration will be all work.

"I have 22 congressional members I have to meet, on the 19th, including John McCain," Lee said.

He also wants to meet with newly elected congresswoman Stephanie Murphy, the first Vietnamese-American woman elected to congress. Lee wants to see where they all stand on a number of issues including immigration. He himself immigrated here with his family when he was a kid.

"As a legal immigrant who fell in love with this country, and who went on to serve in the US army for 13 years, and then become an American," Lee said. "[I believe] it's not fair for someone to jump over the border and get the benefits and automatic citizenship."

As for the Inauguration ceremony, Lee says it's first-come first-serve for seating. He plans on waking up as early as it takes to get a seat close to the action.

"I'm gonna make sure I get my seat right behind where Trump is gonna raise his hand and say 'I Donald J. Trump accept the office of the president' and become the 45th President of the USA," Lee said.