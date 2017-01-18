Komen San Diego CEO to retire at end of year

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The president and CEO of the breast cancer nonprofit Komen San Diego announced today that she'll retire at the end of this year.



A survivor of the disease, Laura Farmer Sherman began volunteering for Komen 13 years ago, became a paid employee in 2007 and was named to her leadership role two years later.



"Komen San Diego has had the most impact in saving lives right here in San Diego, and my passion for the mission will continue until my last breath," Farmer Sherman said.



"My proudest accomplishments have been the bringing a variety of community partners together to help fund lifesaving research, as well as help the women and men in our county who rely on Komen San Diego's free breast cancer services and support for every step of their breast cancer journey," she said.



The organization's board of directors has begun a nationwide search for her successor, and hope to have that person on the job by Sept. 1 to allow for a smooth transition.



"We want to thank Laura for the 10 years of remarkable leadership she has provided to Komen San Diego," said Irene Oberbauer, board chairwoman.



"Under her nurturing guidance, the organization has raised more than $15 million for local organizations providing everything from breakthrough research funding and free mammograms and diagnostic services to financial help, meal delivery, transportation and more to cover every step of the breast cancer treatment journey for uninsured and underinsured people in San Diego," Oberbauer said.



Komen funds research into breast cancer and programs to help patients and their families in San Diego, like providing free mammograms to women who are uninsured or under-insured.