Trump taps former San Diegan as interior secretary

Interior Secretary-designate, Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., is sworn in on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 17, prior to testifying at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A confirmation hearing was held on Capitol Hill Tuesday for Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke.

Tapped by president-elect Trump as interior secretary, 55-year-old Zinke is a former Navy SEAL who trained and lived in San Diego.

He graduated from the Coronado training grounds and was assigned to Coronado's SEAL TEAM 1.

Zinke was a commander when he retired in 2008.

In 2003, Zinke receive an M.S. in Global Leadership from the University of San Diego.

Zinke is a supporter of maintaining public lands; he says he wants to teach millennials the value of public lands.

Zinke and his wife owned property in Imperial Beach, but sold it in 2008 when he won his spot in the Montana state legislature.

