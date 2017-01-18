Gwen Stefani Gushes Over Blake Shelton: 'How Are You Real?'

Cate Blanchett makes bad look so, so good.
Serena Williams is already a champion swaddler!
Nobody had a better time at Comic-Con than celeb tots!
Scary news for Hilary Duff.
It's a dream team made on the internet!
Anderson Cooper is remembering his older brother, Carter, on the 29th anniversary of his death.
Michael B. Jordan is staying humble.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are one hot couple!
You ready for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, San Fran?
"There's no shortage of love" in the Thor: Ragnarok cast.