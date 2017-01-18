Fiery crash on I-8 causes major backup

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fiery crash Wednesday on Interstate 8 in the Morena area snarled traffic during the morning commute.
At least three vehicles were involved in the accident shortly after 7:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Morena Boulevard, one of which caught fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.
No one was injured.
Wrecked vehicles and debris temporarily blocked three westbound lanes and prompted a Sig Alert, but all lanes were reopened shortly before 9 a.m., according to the CHP.
@angiecbs8 Photo of terrible accident this am pic.twitter.com/AJPafuQmNK— Atty Brigid Campo (@AttorneyBrigid) January 18, 2017
