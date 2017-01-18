Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Chic Style for Another Night Out With Drake-- See the Pic!

On Sunday, TV audiences finally got a chance to watch the aquatic sporting event of the year: Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps racing a great white shark to see who's a faster swimmer.
Henry Cavill continued to tease Justice League fans about Superman's seeming absence in the upcoming superhero epic when he took to Instagram on Saturday to share a look at the film's new trailer, released during San Diego Comic-Con.
Nicki Minaj joined Snapchat on Sunday and her experience started off the same way as a lot of people's parents when they first join: hilarious confusion.