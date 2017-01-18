'Play it again, Sam' at Onstage Playhouse through Feb 4th - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Play it again, Sam' at Onstage Playhouse through Feb 4th

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A Tony nominated play is taking center stage in the South Bay.
     
"Play it again, Sam" will run through February 4th at the Onstage Playhouse.
     
At the same time, local community theatres are joining forces for a common cause, they're announcing their new initiative with us this morning!
   
CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Chula Vista.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.