LA Chargers hold ceremony in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBS 8) - It marked the start of a new chapter for the Chargers, a day many fans thought was always just a rumor.



Several people addressed a crowd at the Forum in Inglewood on Wednesday, including Chargers owner Dean Spanos.

"This is the start of an exciting new chapter in Chargers history," Spanos said. "LA is truly a remarkable place and we couldn't be more excited to be here. There's a bit of L.A. in our DNA - we played our first season here in 1960."

Spanos said they have a lot of work to do, and need to get to know this LA community, listen to its fans, and learn what makes LA tick.

"We know we must earn the respect of this community and fans here," Spanos said. "And most important we know we must win."

Also on hand, Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers who had a surprise for the glitz and glamour of Los Angeles.

"Well I hope I'm alright in blue jeans and cowboy boots 'cause that's what you're gonna get," Rivers said.



Rivers has spent his whole career with the Chargers, since 2004. Twelve years later he said he feels a warm welcome from a new fan base.

"Well, all I heard the last few days is how no one wanted us up here. but shoot, looks like were gonna be alright," Rivers said.

"Alright" and then some according to their owner.

"We believe our ultimate goal is achievable and that's to bring LA and all Chargers fans a Super Bowl championship," Spanos said.

RELATED COVERAGE