Accused fatal drunk driver to stand trial

A water main break in the North County prompted authorities to shut down a stretch of a busy roadway, leaving nearby homes without running water.
Coaster passengers could experience delays starting Monday as the North County Transit District rolls out a new operating system.
Police are investigating a mysterious death in Mission Valley. A woman reported missing was found murdered at a her office on Saturday.
A handcuffed suspect escaped from the downtown San Diego police station Sunday but was back in custody about an hour later when police surrounded him in the harbor water near the G Street Pier, police said.
The state Department of Education updated Advanced Placement test data for schools across the state last month — five weeks after acknowledging it had posted incorrect scores for the 2015-16 school year.
An evacuation warning has been lifted for residents of a community in the Warner Springs area in the northeastern reaches of San Diego County where a brush fire charred more than 250 acres.
A tribute to the late "Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher was one highlight of the final day of Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center.
vehicle that rolled off the right shoulder of southbound Interstate 5 south of the Border Patrol checkpoint near San Onofre State Beach sparked a fire and prompted the closure of two southbound lanes on Sunday morning, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.